INDIANAPOLIS — Deonta Williams was arrested for stabbing two police officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement authorities. The Marion County Prosecutors Office subsequently charged him with two counts of attempted murder Friday afternoon.

Court documents reveal that Williams, 20, was apparently rather blunt when asked why he committed the crimes. He reportedly told detectives, “I was gonna kill an officer” because he felt the city owed him after he received a large medical bill he could not pay, WTHR reported. It was unclear what the medical bill was from.

IMPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning due to a harassment complaint. The 911 call was placed by Williams. However, he later acknowledged fabricating the story to simply get officers to respond.

Upon officers arrival, he told them a bogus story of a white man nearby who was harassing him.

When the officers turned to locate the purported bothersome person, Williams stabbed both officers, according to IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Christopher Bailey.

Police said they recovered two knives at the scene, one of which broke during the violent attack.