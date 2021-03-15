At the multi-unit residence on North Randolph Street, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Halfacre was apparently identified as a suspect in the case and remained at large Sunday following the mass shooting, Indianapolis Star reported.

Police said they believe Malik took off with the baby girl, though didn’t provide any details about the nature of their relationship.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said the baby was located unharmed.