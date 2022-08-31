Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

XENIA, Ohio – Alarming footage captured the moment a kidnapping suspect retrieved a pen from a table and then used it as a weapon by launching at a police officer, attempting to stab him while they were in an interrogation room, according to reports.

Reid Duran, 35, was arrested Aug. 22 after an incident at St. Brigid School in Xenia. He is accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an open house at the school, WHIO reported.

Principal Terry Adkins called 911 to report a trespasser inside the premises of the school.

“I have a gentleman here that has trespassed into our school open house, asking questions and claiming to be the parent of a daughter. And he is not,” Adkins noted when seeking law enforcement assistance. “So I need a police officer to investigate and enquire. He’s posing a threat.”

Responding officers contacted Duran in the parking lot of the school. He outlined various reasons for his presence before admitting to a plot to kidnap a child, according to WHIO.

He reportedly agreed to a voluntary follow-up interview at the police station. While in the interrogation room with a police officer, video shows Duran reach for a pen before spinning in his chair and lunging towards the officer, identified as Nicholas Peters, using the pen as a stabbing instrument.

The footage, which can be seen below, was released last week following a public records request from the news outlet.

Peters pushes his attacker to the ground while calling on his police radio for assistance and taking a controlling position on top of Duran in order to handcuff him.

“Put your hands behind your back now,” Peters instructs. “Are you f***ing kidding me right now? Put your hands behind your f***ing back right now!”

It does not appear that Peters sustained any injuries during the encounter.

Duran faces charges of attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, and escape, WKRC reported.

An affidavit states that Duran subsequently revealed to an officer that he went to the school “attempting to find a small child to obtain sexual favors.”

He reportedly told police that he had planned to use Starburst candy laced with a tranquilizer to kidnap a child, according to Yahoo News.

“Duran did make statements to the investigating detective claiming that he intended to give his victim candy laced with tranquilizers, but there is no verification that the candy found on him at the time of his interaction with the Xenia Police officers had any sort of drug on it,” police said in a statement, according to NBC News. “Duran did not give candy to the victim or any child at the school event. During the time period that Duran was at St Brigid School, he was never alone with the victim, and there were people in the kindergarten classroom, and the rest of the building.”

Duran appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing. Prosecutors planned to ask the judge to deny bond. However, the defendant’s attorney sought a continuance, so he remains in custody without without bond for the present time.

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said: “We did not object because the defendant must remain incarcerated until the next hearing takes place.”