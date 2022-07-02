Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who also sits as an Uvalde city councilman, has resigned from his position on the council less than a month after he was sworn into office amid heavy criticism for his role during the massacre at the hands of an 18-year-old crazed gunman.

Arredondo was elected to the city council on May 7 and sworn in during a private ceremony on May 31, a week after Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Arredondo says he was not the incident commander on the day of the shooting, despite being the highest ranking school district officer at the scene.

His abdication of responsibility has been a focal point of criticism by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is responsible for investigating the mass murder.

The unprepared civic leader offered the following statement to the Uvalde Leader News.

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3. The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde.

“As we continue to grieve over the tragedy that occurred on May 24th, we pray for the families involved and our community. Uvalde has a rich history of loving and supporting thy neighbor and we must continue to do so. In speaking with other communities that have had similar tragedies, the guidance has been the same… continue to support the families, continue to support our community, and definitely, to keep our faith.

“As I think about my life, from growing up as a child and to adulthood, Uvalde has held an attraction that is very unique. At the center of that attraction, is our community members. Together, we will keep Uvalde strong. Uvalde strong, Uvalde home.”

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District placed Arredondo on administrative leave June 22, Law Officer previously reported, while the various state and federal investigations take place.