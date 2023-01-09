Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The mother of crazed gunman Salvador Ramos who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year, spent two days in an Oklahoma jail last week on allegations she threatened to kill the disabled man she was living with, according to multiple reports.

The woman, identified as Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, was accused of assault and battery and uttering death threats Wednesday. As a result, she was arrested and booked in Oklahoma City, where she was residing with the man, identified as VI Alvarez, authorities said.

Reyes reportedly moved to Oklahoma City in the aftermath of the Uvalde massacre. It is not clear what led to her confrontation with Alvarez, according to the San Antonio Express News.

Although Reyes denied to the allegations to a responding officer, a witness corroborated Alvarez’ claim that she threatened to kill him, KBTX reported.

However, after spending two days in jail, a judge dismissed the charges Friday afternoon.

Reyes is the mother of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos who opened fire on students and teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last year, the New York Post reported.

Ramos was subsequently killed by law enforcement personnel in what has become a highly controversial response.

Reyes’ son Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. ( Elsa G Ruiz/Facebook)

Reyes is a Uvalde native. She was involved in her son’s life when he was young, but their relationship “became strained” as the future mass murderer grew older and she fought issues with drugs and other personal matters, according to the Texas House of Representatives report on the notorious school shooting.

The woman defended her son after the massacre. She claimed that he “had his reasons for doing what he did.”

