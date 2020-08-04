Law Officer is closely monitoring the court proceedings involving Lt. John Mitchell, the first police officer prosecuted for taking out an active shooter.

Listen to an update from his attorney below:

———

BACKGROUND REPORT NOVEMBER 27, 2019:

BLACKWELL, Okla. – An Oklahoma police lieutenant was indicted last week for murder after he allegedly fired nearly 60 rounds at a road-rage suspect who was firing rounds at others, earlier this year.

John Mitchell, a 40-year-old lieutenant with the Blackwell Police Department, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Micheal Ann Godsey, 34, on May 20.

Mitchell engaged in “imminently dangerous conduct” when he shot Godsey in Blackwell, located roughly 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, a grand jury concluded last Thursday, alleging the officer wasn’t justified in firing dozens of shots at the suspect.

Authorities had responded to reports of gunfire coming from a white pickup truck at various locations in Blackwell when the incident broke out, The Oklahoman reported. Responding officers reportedly pursued Godsey’s pickup truck and exchanged gunfire with her before her truck came to a stop.

Godsey was found dead and alone in the driver’s seat of her truck, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Mitchell’s defense attorney, Gary James, argued the 40-year-old police officer acted lawfully to stop a threat. James said it was a “sad day for law enforcement and society,” and described Godsey as a “violent, fleeing felon.”

“She shot at the police twice. She has shot at her mother twice. She has shot at a private citizen. We know she fired other rounds around town,” James said. “Mitchell gets in behind her. He took his AR-15 and he started shooting through the front windshield at her.”

James said Mitchell was cleared by an independent internal affairs review of the shooting. Mitchell faces at least 10 years in prison, if convicted, according to Fox News.

———

BACKGROUND REPORT FEBRUARY 19, 2020

PERRY, Okla. – At the conclusion of a preliminary hearing being viewed by police officers across the country, a judge decided Wednesday that a deadly police shooting case involving an “active shooter” will go to trial. The legal inquisition has already had a reverberating impact on law enforcement throughout the nation. The manner in which an officer takes out an active shooter is on trial in the person of Lt. John Mitchell of the Blackwell Police Department.

To the astonishment of the law enforcement community, Mitchell was indicted by a grand jury last year for killing a woman, identified as Michael Godsey during a pursuit. The preliminary hearing began at 9 a.m. in Perry, in Noble County. The judge ruled there was enough probable cause to proceed with a trial. Mitchell is charged with second degree murder or first degree manslaughter, News 9 reported.

The court watched dash-cam video Tuesday during the first day of the hearing. Officers heard yelling, also sirens, and two different officers firing their guns, including Mitchell.

Tuesday two of Mitchell’s fellow officers testified describing Godsey as someone they had encountered in the past. They also said that Godsey had likely been experiencing mental delusions.

The man who initially called 911 about Godsey also took the stand Tuesday, describing how his car was shot at, and how he briefly asked her if she was okay.

The Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police packed the Noble County courthouse to show their support for Mitchell.