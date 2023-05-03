Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Atlanta, Georgia – An active shooter is on the loose according to Fox 5. Atlanta Police report that at least four victims have been reported. Three of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have not heard any additional shots.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.Multiple police vehicles and other emergency vehicles can be seen in the area. It appears that people are also being evacuated. Although police have not officially confirmed where the shooting happened, it appears to have been inside the Northside Hospital Midtown medical building.

Currently at work in lockdown here inside Northside and there’s an active shooter. Please be safe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FoVxNSeYme — BeyNika (@NikaAngel03) May 3, 2023