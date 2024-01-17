Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTA – A coffee shop employee at the airport in Atlanta who was fired over the weekend was captured on video going berserk and attacking two of her managers. During the encounter the woman tried to hurl a chair at one point while hopping the counter at another before storming away, according to reports.

The terminated barista at Harvest & Grounds was identified as Shacoria Elly. The business is located inside Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The woman became angry during an argument she had with a co-worker about espresso shots shortly before noon on Saturday, Jan. 13, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, citing a police report.

The confrontation apparently led to her termination. Once she was fired she went berserk, which led to a physical encounter involving two store managers, according to video shared with the X account Clown World.

ATLANTA, GA.- Altercation recorded on video involving a manager and an employee at Harvest & Grounds near Terminal D in the airport.

Elly fled from the business prior to the arrival of airport security or officers with the Atlanta Police Department, the New York Post reported.

According to the police report, Elly had been “terminated from her position” and already had her airport badge confiscated by security. She has not yet been charged with a criminal offense.

