HAMMOND, La. – A trooper of the Louisiana State Police is in critical condition after being struck by an allied agency police unit while he was assisting in a vehicle pursuit, according to a department spokesman.
Moreover, a second trooper suffered minor injuries and has already been released from the hospital, WVUE reported.
Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, troopers from State Police Troop L were called to assist the Hammond Police Department with a vehicle pursuit. The chase began in the city of Hammond.
As the pursuit continued, troopers deployed a tire deflation device to disable the suspect’s vehicle.
After successfully disabling the suspect tires, troopers were attempting to retrieve the device from the road when they were struck by a Hammond Police unit involved in the pursuit, reported WVUE.
As a result of the collision, both injured troopers were transported to North Oaks Medical Center. One trooper has been treated and released with minor injuries. The second Trooper remains in critical condition at this time. The nature of his injuries were not specified.
After the tires were disabled, the suspect vehicle crashed on Wardline Road at its intersection with Crapanzano Road. Those inside the car fled the scene in an unknown direction and were not located.
An investigation into the identity of the suspects is ongoing.