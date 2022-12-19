The deadly shooting, which occurred near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin Dec. 12, led to a lockdown at the location, U.S. News reported.

Spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, Trooper Derek Senegal, said investigators determined that Chad Williams, 34, got into a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy assigned to the parish jail. During the encounter, Williams overpowered the deputy and gained control of the employee’s duty weapon. Once he had control of the gun he shot himself in the head. No one else was injured by gunfire, according to the news outlet.

Video along with witness statements allowed investigators to piece together the violent confrontation, which led to the inmate’s self-inflicted death, Senegal confirmed.

The death investigation remains ongoing. Once it is complete, it will be reviewed by District Attorney Bo Duhé, according to Senegal.

As a matter of routine, Louisiana State Police investigate shootings involving law enforcement personnel from other agencies within the state.

No further details were immediately available.