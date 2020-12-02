LAS VEGAS — Prosecutors are weighing possible hate crime and terrorism charges against three suspects following a deadly shooting spree in the suburbs of Las Vegas that ended with their arrests in rural Arizona.

Michael Schwartzer, a Chief deputy Clark County district attorney, said Shawn McDonnell, 30, Christopher McDonnell, 28, and Kayleigh Lewis, 25, could face the death penalty in Las Vegas stemming from the 11-hour two-state rampage, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.