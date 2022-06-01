Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HENDERSON, Nev. – Police in Nevada say Hells Angels bikers shot at members of the rival Vagos gang on a freeway while returning from a veterans cemetery ride over Memorial Day Weekend.

The Las Vegas chapter president of the Hells Angels, Richard John Devries, 66, along with club recruits Russell Smith, 26, and Stephen Alo, 46, were arrested late Sunday. They were taken into custody several hours after the shooting occurred on U.S. 95, according to the Henderson Police Department, NBC News reported.

Six people that were taken to hospitals with wounds or injuries following the midday Sunday gunfire were Vagos members or affiliates, the report said.

A seventh biker involved in the shooting later arrived at a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

However, two of the hospitalized Vagos members were listed in critical condition, according to a police statement issued Monday.

The group was riding back to Las Vegas after stops at Hoover Dam and the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Police said an anonymous witness provided video showing three men wearing Hells Angels attire riding up to the Vagos group prior to opening fire, Fox News reported.

The crime scene was extensive as police said “multiple” spent shell casings were found strewn for more than a mile along the freeway.

It was not clear if anyone in the Vagos group fired weapons, or if all the people who were reported injured received gunshot wounds.

Devries, Smith, and Alo were booked at jail for attempted murder, conspiracy, battery, and weapon charges. Their bail is set at $380,000.

Although the shooting took place in the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Highway Patrol, the Henderson Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.

