LAS VEGAS — Four Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K9 handlers have filed a lawsuit against the agency and the state public employees retirement system, contending their compensation does not match the time it takes to care for and supervise the police service dogs, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Clark County District Court records show the lawsuit was filed by Metro police K9 handlers Jeff Corbett, John Jenkins, Scott Murray and David Newton. The suit names the Public Employees’ Retirement System, the state of Nevada, Metro police, Clark County and city of Las Vegas as defendants.

The suit was filed Oct. 2. It says all the plaintiffs are employees of or retirees of Metro who worked as K9 handlers for many years.

Read lawsuit here.