Two Nevada State Troopers killed while assisting motorist on freeway, suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS – Two troopers with the Nevada State Police were struck and killed by a vehicle in Las Vegas on Thursday morning. The law enforcement officers were assisting a stranded motorist on the freeway when they were killed, according to authorities.

The Nevada State Police (NSP) announced the horrific news Thursday on X, saying, “We are deeply saddened to report that two Nevada State Troopers conducting a motorist assist earlier this morning in Las Vegas were struck by a vehicle and have been confirmed deceased.”

We are deeply saddened to report that 2 Nevada State Troopers conducting a motorist assist earlier this morning in Las Vegas were struck by a vehicle and have been confirmed deceased. The investigation is currently on-going and being conducted by LVMPD. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 30, 2023

The horrific collision happened on northbound I-15 near the Spaghetti Bowl interchange when the troopers were struck by the driver of another vehicle who then fled the scene.

Law enforcement sources confirmed with FOX 5 Las Vegas later Thursday morning that a person was located and arrested in connection with the incident. However, the identity of the suspect was not disclosed.

The double traffic fatality is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers,” Nevada State Police said in an additional statement.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo — who formerly served more than two decades with LVMPD before becoming the Clark County Sheriff and subsequently the state’s governor last year — released a statement.

“I’m profoundly saddened by the deaths of two of our brave Nevada State Troopers, who were killed early this morning in Las Vegas,” Lombardo said. “This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

It is unclear if the troopers were on foot or in their patrol unit, FOX reported. Further details regarding the crash and subsequent investigation were not immediately available for release to the public.

State Police said further information will be provided as it becomes available.

