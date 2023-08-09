Private school leadership director accused of having 4-year sexual relationship with student

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – A woman working as an athletics and leadership director at a private school in Las Vegas has been accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a former student for four years, according to reports.

The woman was identified as Kaitlin Glover, 34, who formerly worked at Mountain View Christian Schools, which offers education for pre-K through high school, according to its website. Glover faces felony lewdness with a child and charges of being a school employee in a position of authority, while engaging in sex with a female student over the age of 16, FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported.

A student reported to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in June 2022 that she had a sexual relationship with Glover, who was her instructor. The sexual trysts occurred from December 2017 to September 2021, according to the student.

The relationship turned sexual in nature after the two exchanged messages on a social media app. The student told police, that “Glover began sending her nude photos through Snapchat,” reported FOX 5.

Before long, the director began to pick the student up and perform sexual acts in Glover’s van one to two times a week, the New York Post reported.

“The victim did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect said she would kill herself if the victim left her, or she would kill herself if she told the police,” according to the police report.

Marc Cook is an attorney representing the school. He said the student graduated in 2021, and her family notified notified the school of the allegations “over the summer.”

Glover has not worked at the school since the relationship was revealed. It is unclear if she resigned or was terminated.

“The school has and will continue to cooperate with the Metropolitan Police Department, but they have not shared their findings with the school,” Cook told Fox News Digital. “We wish the very best for the former student and hope the legal process and investigation get to the truth of this matter as expeditiously as possible.”

During an interview with police, Glover denied the allegations. She is currently out of custody on bond, and is scheduled to appear in court September 14.

