The NFL funds organizations that brashly advocate for abolishing and defunding the police. Through the Inspire Change program, funded by the League, the NFL backs the Vera Institute of Justice, the Oregon Justice Resource Center, and the Community Justice Exchange.

Each of these groups undermine public safety as they support defunding or even abolishing police, Post Millennial reported.

A Fox Business report reveals the NFL charitably provided $300,000 to the Oregon Justice Resource Center, which has called for police defunding in addition to other social justice measures.

Moreover, the OJRC is connected to Antifa, as one of their notable attorneys, Juan Chavez, is representing violent Rise City Antifa member Luis Marquez. The organization that is openly hostile to law enforcement also represents Cider Riot, the now-closed Portland pub that hosted Antifa events and was the site of a riot in 2019, according to the Post Millennial.

Marquez is being represented by Juan Chavez of Ore Justice Resource Center, the same activist firm & attorney representing Cider Riot in the $1m suit against Joey Gibson + others. Cider Riot has hosted antifa events & was site of riot where I was attacked. https://t.co/CO4ebp1rlQ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2019

Although the Oregon Justice Resource Center began receiving NFL donations this year, the league has been funding Vera Institute for Justice and Community Justice Exchange since 2020.

Tweets from these organizations are rather straightforward as they aim to degrade public safety in the name of social justice.

1. Defund the police

2. Demilitarize communities

3. Remove police from schools

4. Free people from prisons and jails

5. Repeal laws that criminalize survival

6. Invest in community self-governance

7. Provide safe housing for everyone

8. Invest in care, not cops #8toabolition — Oregon Justice Resource Center (@OJRCenter) June 10, 2020

Convict. Criminal. Felon. Illegal immigrant. Prisoner. Defining someone by a past act strips them of their full humanity and capacity for growth. This language is dangerous; it can dehumanize entire groups of people—promoting stereotypes and stoking fear: https://t.co/CYm2G5We11 — Vera Institute of Justice (@verainstitute) December 8, 2021

Join us in pushing back against so-called "alternatives" and in the fight for freedom and for abolition. You can view and download the graphics for sharing here: https://t.co/zQzhpHNFaa graphics by @danbeeyaaaa [3/3] — Community Justice Exchange (@CommJusticeExch) November 16, 2020

According to their website, Inspire Change was created by the NFL, players and clubs “as part of an ongoing acknowledgement of the ways that systemic racism contributes to barriers to opportunity and equality.”

