Grifter attorney Ben Crump is representing Eboni Pouncy – a woman who was shot by Harris County deputies as she approached the front door while holding a gun – as police were investigating a residential burglary (read our breakdown of the case here).

During a press conference where Crump was discussing the Pouncy case – he took the opportunity to distribute more lies about the Breonna Taylor case. Crump never misses an opportunity to lie about the facts and slander the involved officers in that case.

Since it is our duty to combat the dishonesty of anti-police activists – here’s a reminder.

Facts: Breonna Taylor

The warrant was legal. Signed by a sergeant and approved by the DA and a judge. It was a search warrant specifically for Ms. Taylor’s apartment. Police knocked & announced. Officers initially had a “no knock” warrant for the apartment but decided to knock as a courtesy to Ms. Taylor. Had the officers actually conducted a “no knock” entry – they likely would have caught Ms. Taylor and her boyfriend by surprise and got them into custody without incident. Ms. Taylor’s boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) shot at police as they entered the apartment. Sergeant John Mattingly was shot in the leg and nearly died. Read his book – it’s incredible (buy it here). Police returned fire. Obviously that is the appropriate response to being shot at. Not only did local prosecutors rule that the shooting was within the law but even the anti-police Biden DOJ ruled that the shooting was legal. No officers who returned fire and shot at Ms. Taylor were ever prosecuted.

Final Thoughts

This why cops hate lawyers (and I’m a retired cop that is also a lawyer). Police must be 100% honest, all the time. Lawyers often are in violation of their ethical code if they are honest – as truth is often in direct contradiction to the best interests of their client.

It is frustrating that there are police officers on Brady lists who were more honest than Ben Crump was in this interview.

This article originally appeared at Police Law Newsletter. They are a trusted partner and we highly encourage you to support them.

