New York – The story is all too familiar with law enforcement. A video goes viral, racism is accused and it turns out to be all a lie. That is exactly what happened to a New York Hospital worker this week when she rented a bicycle and several teenagers approached her saying that she has taken their bike. The woman, identified as Sarah Comrie, was immediately branded a “Karen”, removed from her job and is now living through hell.

Unlike those behind the badge, Comrie can fight back and she is doing that literally with the receipts to prove it.

Her lawyer Justin Marino, provided receipts to The Post that he says proves his client actually paid for the bike, and said in a statement that Comrie got on the available bike, “which no individuals were on or touching.”

In a screenshot from the video provided by Marino, the same serial number from the receipt can be seen on the bike Comrie is on as she was talking with the young men.

The lawyer said the group of five young men then approached her and claimed the bike was theirs, and the situation quickly went sideways.

This is unacceptable! A white woman was caught on camera attempting to STEAL a Citi Bike from a young Black man in NYC. She grossly tried to weaponize her tears to paint this man as a threat. This is EXACTLY the type of behavior that has endangered so many Black men in the past! pic.twitter.com/CLUMNzjSDY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 15, 2023

Comrie, who is six months pregnant, was placed on leave from her job as a physician assistant by NYC Health + Hospitals this week.

The GoFundMe page to help Comrie, is pleading with people to help pay for her legal bills “to save her livelihood and her reputation.”

“The facts have since proven this is a lie, but the damage has been done,” the fundraiser states. “In fact, Sarah is a dedicated healthcare worker who is six months pregnant. She holds racial justice and equity dear, and has dedicated her life to serving NYC’s most challenged individuals.”

“She does not wish to become a cause celebre, but the legal bills to save her livelihood and her reputation obviously are mounting,” the fundraiser also stated.