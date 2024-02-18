Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

No one has ever accused serial grifter Ben Crump of being smart but if there was any question about his intelligence, that was decided after a recent appearance on MSNBC.

Crump told the other panelists, that included Al Sharpton, that he has a plan to reduce crime in America.

The answer is simple according to Crump…just legalize crime.

This isn’t some joke developed by artificial intelligence. In fact, it’s not intelligent at all.

The most insane thing you have ever heard from@MSNBC Celebrity Black activist lawyer @BenCrumpLaw

says that criminal behavior in America is just Black culture. Demands the legalization of crime.@TheRevAl and other Black racial activists all express agreement. pic.twitter.com/bfEQr0b7AU — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 17, 2024

“We can get rid of all the crime in America overnight, just like that,” Crump told his fellow guests.

“And people ask ‘how attorney Crump?’ – change the definition of crime.”

“Of course!” responded another guest.

“If you get to define what conduct is gonna be made criminal, you can predict who the criminals are gonna be…They made the laws to criminalize our culture” added Crump.

Another guest responded by saying that suggested all black people were criminals by their nature.

“They made the laws to criminalize our culture – black culture,” responded Crump.

Not Satire! Celebrity Black racial activist Ben Crump says he is suing Walmart because stores did not place a new gangster rap themed children's cereal on the shelves. Equates the fight for gangster rap cereal to fighting Jim Crow laws. pic.twitter.com/dG6hXpH2be — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 18, 2024

Wait…Did Attorney Crump just say that blacks are criminals?

If we said that, wouldn’t he be the first face you would see in the mainstream media the next day calling us a racist?

While Crump, who we’ve never actually seen in a court of law, has been a joke for years, he is also the face of the American Dream.

If he can become a millionaire…anyone can.

