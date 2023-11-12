Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

We are concerned about the leadership in the city of Minneapolis. They believe they can actually recruit officers to the Minneapolis Police Department.

We and the majority of the country already knew of the lies and deception they have displayed. Any logical and fair assessment of the George Floyd death reveals that officers were following agency policy and training. Anyone that can read, knows that the autopsy of Floyd showed no injuries and no asphyxiation.

Anyone today that sticks to the narrative built by Minneapolis leadership, simply doesn’t want to accept that they were fooled by a bunch of fools. There are many options to find this truth.

We published much of it including copies of the policy and training just weeks after the incident.

Liz Collin wrote a book that brings all the receipts. It is so solid, no one has questioned it…they just ignored it.

All of this will be harder to ignore next week when the documentary, “The Fall of Minneapolis” is released.

And despite all of the lies and deception, those leaders actually believe that there is anyone on the planet that will go to work for the Minneapolis Police Department.

The mass exodus at MPD has not stopped and it won’t stop. The agency is down close to 200 officers (25%) and now Chief Brian O’Hara seems concerned. Last week he announced “a new plan to put more police back on the beat.”

The first problem is that O’Hara is announcing the plan. No one in the profession respects any police chief that tailors his uniform sleeves while at the same time praising the Department of Justice and their Consent Decrees, saying that the profession “has earned it” through behavior.

No community earns a ticket to higher violence. That is exactly the historical data we have on the outcome of the federal government taking over local law enforcement agencies.

O’Hara is expected to say that. He came to Minneapolis from Newark (NJ), where a consent decree made that city the last place you would take your family on vacation and he’s well on his way to making Minneapolis even more dangerous. O’Hara is a DOJ Chief so when he says that he has a plan for recruiting, call us intrigued.

The Failed Plan

That plan, according to Minneapolis leaders is a new agreement between the union and the city where officers will get paid $18,000 over two and half years to stay on the department and new hires would receive a $15,000 bonus over three years.

We aren’t sure if the leaders in Minneapolis are under any medical care by mental health professionals, but if not, they should seek it immediately.

No one that enjoys their freedom, health and safety would work for the Minneapolis Police Department.

If a 72 page use of force policy isn’t enough to scare any sane person away, placing a requirement that use of force should promote public trust is a recipe for abject disaster.

The agency has agreed to not one consent decree but two, as the Minnesota Department of Human Rights is playing pin the tail on the proverbial donkey (DOJ) for positioning and the politics inside Minneapolis look more like Communist China than America.

Insulting Intelligence

The idea that a little money would entice anyone to work for the Minneapolis Police Department is insulting to anyone with a coherent brain. The politicians, the chief and the DOJ are on a quest to send as many cops to prison as they can.

After all…that’s reform!

That is not a scare tactic. Former Minneapolis officers are in prison today for following the policy and training that the agency gave them.

That $15,000 bonus wouldn’t even get a retainer for the criminal defense lawyer that Minneapolis cops will need if they remain in the agency.

It’s Over

The truth is, Minneapolis is done for.

It is “The Purge” in real life. It will only get worse in the city because of what the leaders have and are doing.

We don’t like to say it’s too late but in the case of Minneapolis, it is.

No amount of money can fix what they have done to the police department and the community.