Washington D.C. – The first clue you are being lied to is when the government refuses to release video of anything they are talking about and that is exactly what Washington D.C. Elites have been doing since January 6, 2021. While Americans were told by politicians and the mainstream media that an “insurrection” was attempted (without any weapons being present), short clips of video were released and until now, over 40,000 hours had been held back from pubic view.

In a sane world, journalists would have done their job but no one seemed interested until now.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the unseen video to Fox News, Tucker Carlson, who began a five part series on what he has seen.

Carlson told his audience Monday night that the footage “demolishes” the Democratic narrative of January 6 including footage that he says debunks the claim that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was murdered by rioters.

The New York Post reported that the first part of Carlson’s series focused on Jacob Chansley, who has become known as the “QAnon Shaman.” Chansley was the center of the fake narrative but video footage shows two Capitol police officers escorting him through the halls of the Capitol and to the very door of the US Senate.

The officers closely followed Chansley as he wanders the corridors of the Capitol, bare-chested and wearing face paint and a luxuriant fur hat with Viking horns.

“Virtually every moment of his time inside the Capitol was caught on tape,” says Carlson said.

“The tapes show the Capitol police never stopped Jacob Chansley. They helped him. They acted as his tour guides.”

At one point, the officers are seen walking Chansley past seven other police officers milling around outside the Senate chamber, who barely give him a second look.

Then they escort him to various entrances of the chamber which appear to be locked. Eventually they help him open a door, and he enters the chamber.

Chansley, a 33-year-old naval veteran from Arizona, was sentenced to 4 years in jail for “obstructing an official proceeding.”

In a jailhouse interview played by Carlson he says: “The one very serious regret that I have [is] believing that when we were waved in by police officers that it was acceptable.”

In a statement the Capitol police suggest that one of the officers with Chansley was trying to “de-escalate” the situation because he was outnumbered.

But that does not explain why Chansley, who was unarmed, was able to walk past seven more officers without being apprehended.

“Not one of them even tried to slow him down,” says Carlson.