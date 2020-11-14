One expert is now saying data shows that tech giant Google pushed liberal voters to vote in this month’s elections, but not conservatives.

Robert Epstein, a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, presented his data in an interview with The Epoch Times.

Epstein released his data findings to members of Congress investigating the biases of Big Tech.

In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas noted that Epstein had informed Johnson about his research into potential bias, Western Journal reported.

“One of our most disturbing findings so far is that between Monday, October 26th (the day our system became fully operational) and Thursday, October 29th, only our liberal field agents received vote reminders on Google’s home page. Conservatives did not receive even a single vote reminder. This kind of targeting, if present nationwide, could shift millions of votes, in part because Google’s home page is seen 500 million times a day in the U.S.,” Epstein told Johnson at the time, according to the letter.

During his interview, Epstein noted, “I should also say — I think it’s relevant to this issue — that I was contacted by a pretty prominent Washington, D.C., attorney a few days ago who thinks I should go into hiding.”

He added that based on 733 of what he called “field agents” in three states, “We have indeed found evidence of bias.”