50 years

Fugitive wanted for 1968 firebombing homicide captured after being on the run for nearly 50 years

November 14, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Minneapolis City Council

Minneapolis Violence Surging As Cops Leave In Masses

November 14, 2020
Trump supporters

President’s supporters descend on DC for ‘Million MAGA March’ and ‘March for Trump’

November 14, 2020
schoolteacher

Schoolteacher arrested after mysterious roadside shooting leads to death of her son

November 14, 2020
Lamborghini Huracan

Italian Police Use Lamborghini Huracan to Transport Kidney 300 Miles in Two Hours

November 14, 2020
Air Force chaplain

Air Force chaplain arrested by police in sting targeting online predators

November 13, 2020
Alan Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz Believes President Trump Will Prevail in Pennsylvania Lawsuit

November 13, 2020
deputy coroner

Deputy coroner accused of murder in man’s disappearance

November 13, 2020
slain Arkansas officer

Slain Arkansas officer identified as Travis Wallace

November 13, 2020
Alabama teen

Alabama teen accused of murdering 5 family members has shown ‘no remorse’

November 13, 2020
cop killer captured

Cop killer captured

November 13, 2020
Samuel Alito

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warns of imperils targeting First Amendment

November 13, 2020
progressive promise land

Where is America in Its Voyage to the Progressive Promise Land of “Tolerance”?

November 13, 2020
North Carolina nightclub

North Carolina nightclub shooting leaves 2 officers among 6 wounded

November 13, 2020

Do We Still Believe in What We Are Doing?

November 13, 2020

Attorney Claims Police ‘Systemic Racism’ After Teens’ Drowning

November 13, 2020

Arkansas Police Officer Shot and Killed

November 13, 2020
snowplow

Homicide victims from Southern California discovered by snowplow driver in Eastern Sierras

November 13, 2020
Chicago man

Chicago man accused of rape and robbery missing after being released with nominal bail due to COVID

November 12, 2020
Chief James Craig

Chief James Craig explains why Trump protesters treated differently than BLM protesters

November 12, 2020
bluff

Seattle plans to cut police budget by 20 percent

November 12, 2020
Michigan police officer

Michigan police officer placed on leave after video of arrest goes viral

November 12, 2020
Saturday, November 14, 2020
No Result
View All Result
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result

Fugitive wanted for 1968 firebombing homicide captured after being on the run for nearly 50 years

A woman died after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Pittsburgh home

by Law Officer
November 14, 2020
in Corrections, Investigations, News
15
0
50 years

Leonard Moses, 68, taken in 2020 and 1968 (Genesee County Sheriff's Office/ FBI)

491
SHARES
1.4k
VIEWS
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Share
Share On Parler

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — The long arm of the law caught up to a fugitive who was behind bars on a murder conviction when he escaped nearly 50 years ago.

The Pittsburgh FBI captured Leonard Moses, now 68. He had been convicted of participating in the firebombing of a dwelling during riots in Pittsburgh in 1968 that broke out after Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination. As a result of the Molotov cocktail thrown at the home, a woman burned and died, WJRT-TV reported.

After escaping and eluding authorities in 1971, Moses was found last month living under the name Paul Dickson in Grand Blanc, Mich. He was working as a traveling pharmacist at least since 1999, FBI agent Michael Christman said Friday. He was arrested Thursday at his home.

“I hope this arrest brings some closure to the family members of Mary Amplo, who was killed back in 1968,” said Christman, who runs the bureau’s Pittsburgh office. “Mr. Moses will now have to face justice for her murder.”

The FBI tried to drum up interest in the case in 2016, interviewing family members and associates and chasing 2,000 leads, but was unable to learn his whereabouts, Fox News reported.

At the time of his escape Moses had already begun serving a life sentence for the woman’s murder. He was on a furlough to attend his grandmother’s funeral when he disappeared.

His freedom began to unravel during a June arrest in St. Clair Shores, Mich., for stealing 80 hydrocodone pills five months earlier from a CVS where he was working, WJRT-TV reported.

He allegedly admitted to stealing the pills and claimed he threw them out of his car while driving home that night, the station reported.

Dickson was arraigned in June on charges of embezzlement and unlawfully dispensing prescription medication. He was released from custody after arraignment on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, but never booked into the Macomb County Jail.

On Oct. 28 Dickson went to the St. Clair Shores Police Department to have his fingerprints and booking photo taken. Police ran the fingerprints though a national database per standard protocol, which authorities say began to reveal the truth about Dickson’s life.

What Are Your Thoughts?
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.
Tags:

Related Posts

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 Law Officer

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Create New Account!

Fill the forms below to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In