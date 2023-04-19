Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – The attack on a NYPD police officer came after the suspect, Jose Garcia, had been arrested 11 previous times. On Tuesday, law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the suspect said that “God told him to do this.”

Jose Garcia, 45, allegedly walked up behind a uniformed female officer as she stood on a busy sidewalk at 231st Street and Broadway in Kingsbridge Monday afternoon.

He suddenly lashed out as he walks by — hitting her in the back of the head with a bottle and then continuing to go after both the officer and her partner according to the New York Post.

The shocking recording, posted to the NYC Scoop Twitter feed, goes on to show the officer and another person taking him down.

Garcia, of Kingsbridge Heights, was arrested and charged with assault, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment, police said.

The previous arrests appear to stem from his mental health issues, sources said.

In 2014, he allegedly threatened to shoot employees at an unnamed business after he stopped taking his meds for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Then he fought the responding officers, yelling that he was on PCP and going to kill them.

Two years earlier, Garcia was again taken into custody and brought to the hospital after stopping his meds. But the details of that incident remain unclear.

He has also been arrested at least five times before for crimes such as robbery, grand larceny and weapons possession, sources said.

In September 2007, police arrested him for selling items without a vendor license in Brooklyn, sources said.

