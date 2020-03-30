Justin Demorea Black, 28, faces charges of false report of a bomb and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, Orlando Sentinel reported. Police did not find any explosives when they arrested him, according to the report.

The incident unfolded about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when police say the caller dialed 9-1-1 with the threat, claiming he had four bombs. This was about two hours after Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a county-wide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m going to blow up the Orlando Police Department, I’m going to blow up the 7-Eleven, I’m going to blow up… there was a carwash,” the caller said, according to the report.

The man refused to tell a dispatcher where he was or give his name, police said, but added “when you hear explosions, just know I warned ya’ll first.”

“Just know, that Coronavirus, y’all want to put people out of work… yeah… I’m gonna put some people out of work,” the caller said. “Have a good night.” PHOENIX COMMANDER GREG CARNICLE SHOT AND KILLED DURING CALL OF ROOMMATE DISPUTE

The suspect then ended the call. However, police were able to track his location to 440 South Orange Blossom Trail, which is a U.S. Post Office across the street from Orlando Police Department.