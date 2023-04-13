Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials with the Orlando Police Department revealed details regarding a triple homicide that occurred during the early morning hours of Easter Sunday. The suspect reportedly murdered his girlfriend’s mother and two young children before dying in a shootout with police, according to reports.

The deceased suspect was identified as 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley. He was involved in an argument with his unnamed live-in girlfriend on the phone early Sunday morning when she was out with friends. Daley told her that if she did not return home, he would injure her mother, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

The girlfriend’s mother, identified as 69-year-old Carole Fulmore, sent a frantic text message to her daughter at 2:18 a.m.

“Help. He’s shooting a gun. Call 911,” Fulmore communicated to her daughter.

At 2:21 a.m., her daughter called the Orlando Police Department, according to FOX 35.

Officers heard a gunshot coming from inside the residence on Grand Avenue as they arrived on scene. Police were preparing to enter the home when Daley appeared outside. The suspect opened fire on officers. They returned fire and fatally shot Daley.

Inside the house, police discovered Fulmore had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. They also discovered two children had been shot: 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, Daley’s son, and 13-year-old Damionna Reed, the girlfriend’s daughter, FOX reported.

Reed was also declared dead at the scene. Bouie was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters that they arrived at the location three minutes after dispatch received a call of domestic violence, reported sportskeeda.com.

“The suspect walked out of the house, walked towards the officers, shot at the officers, the officers returned fire and the suspect fell. We detained the suspect, who was later deceased,” the chief said.

No officers were injured during the shooting. The girlfriend was not home when the homicides or subsequent shootout occurred, police confirmed.

Investigators said the weapon used by Daley during the gun battle with police had been previously reported stolen.

“Witnesses were interviewed who stated that Daley has been recently acting erratically and had become paranoid, stating that people were conspiring to get him,” an Orlando Police Department official said during a press conference Wednesday.

Daley had a recent arrest for domestic violence as well as four prior felony convictions for unspecified charges, according to police.

Two officers who were involved in the fatal encounter have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after officer-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.