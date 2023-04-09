Officers with the Orlando Police Department responded to a call of domestic violence when they heard gunshots inside the home. The suspect exited the residence and opened fire on police about 2:25 a.m. Officers returned fire, striking the gunman, OPD said in a statement.

Police found three gunshot victims Inside the house, including a child who was transported by officers to a local hospital. However, all three victims died, First Coast News reported .

The suspect was also transported to the hospital but did not survive, police confirmed. Both officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

Orlando police have not released the identifies of the victims, suspect, or the officers involved in the deadly encounter.

No further details were immediately available at the time of publication.