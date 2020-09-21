NEW YORK — A street mural in New York City appeared this weekend to take a giant swipe at the New York governor and the mayor of the Big Apple.

However, the all-caps, block-length message painted on a Brooklyn street in yellow, which contained the rage of New York City lasted less than 24 hours. The message said, “F*** Cuomo and de Blasio.”

The blunt correspondence to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was created around 1 a.m. Saturday at an annual block party that also served as a “small business owner protest,” reported the New York Post.

“A few partygoers got the idea to paint in huge [letters, using] yellow paint with rollers on North 15th, ‘F*** Cuomo and de Blasio,’” an unidentified attendee said Sunday. “The party continued. Everyone took photos. It was a big hit. The crowds cheered, even the cops chuckled.”

We love beautiful artwork Massive 'F–k Cuomo and de Blasio' mural painted on Brooklyn street pic.twitter.com/euUsfCLFLU — National Security News (@Natsecuritynews) September 20, 2020

In a rather efficient response, the Department of Transportation covered the street art in black less than 24 hours later around 10 p.m. Saturday.

“They told the partygoers it came from up top and they were told the sign said ‘F*** the police,’” the unidentified attendee reported.

The street art was written in the style of city-sanctioned projects reading “Black Lives Matter” that popped up during summer protests, including one outside of Manhattan’s Trump Tower, which de Blasio was seen personally helping create and which also has become a vandalism magnet.

FOX reported that Cuomo and de Blasio have been routinely criticized for their leadership during the coronavirus lockdown and economic fallout.