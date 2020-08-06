NEW YORK — The Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan has been defaced yet again — just days after it was cleaned from a previous act of vandalism.

Guilet Dita Germanotta, 39, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly throwing blue paint across the giant yellow lettering that the city has painted across the block of Fifth Avenue, sources told the New York Post.

Germanotta was placed in custody around 4:12 p.m. and was taken to the Midtown North precinct for processing. Charges are pending, according to police.

The BLM street mural was painted July 9, and has been vandalized nearly every week since it was completed, according to the report.

The mural was vandalized three times in the week after it was first painted. Another individual was arrested for tossing paint across the mural over Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26 — a blemish the city didn’t move to clean off until a week later.