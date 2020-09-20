PHILADELPHIA — Violent far-left rioters attacked a vehicle with a frightened dog inside in Philadelphia on Saturday, causing the driver to flee during an onslaught of abuse, threats, and property damage to his SUV.

Journalist Andy Ngo recorded the violent encounter. He posted it on Twitter and added: “Antifa black bloc militants smash up a car that has a dog in the back. Far-left rioters gathered today to oppose a right-wing event at Clark Park,” Breitbart reported.

Philadelphia: #Antifa black bloc militants smash up a car that has a dog in the back. Far-left rioters gathered today to oppose a right-wing event at Clark Park. Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/glB4RNNTBk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

The Daily Wire reported journalist Elijah Schaffer added context from the scene: “Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi. Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar. A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows.”

BREAKING: Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows pic.twitter.com/P2eXbS1Ru9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

BREAKING: a protester comes alongside creator @realJamesKlug with a bat and hits the ground next to him with force The crowd then turns on the man and confuses him for being a Trump supporter, calling him a Nazi They proceeded to destroy his car with hammers as he escaped pic.twitter.com/MPdP6Z1atf — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

The driver and dog all appeared physically unharmed by the incident, although the SUV sustained severe damage.

According to Breitbart, there have been no reports of an official police response to the incident.

Viewers will notice “Biden/Harris” signs being held by people at the scene of the protest.