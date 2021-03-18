Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















New York City – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wants his police force to police behavior they believe is hateful, even if it is not criminal. “I assure you, if an NYPD officer calls you or shows up at your door to ask about something you did, that makes people think twice, and we need that,” de Blasio told reporters on Thursday as reported by The Federalist.

De Blasio made his comments after the media speculated that the Atlanta area spa shootings that killed eight was a hate crime, despite law enforcement announcing the motive as “sex addiction.” The false narrative surrounding the shooting now has De Blasio telling the NYPD to take action on non-criminal activity. .

“Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person—and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges—that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio said.

Officers, de Blasio continued, should evaluate “if someone has done something wrong” even if it’s not illegal or criminal and take action from there.

“One of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings,” de Blasio said. “If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘that was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime.’ I think that has an educating impact on people.”

De Blasio’s comments are odd considering he has taken steps to end “stop and frisk,” a legal and constitutional police practice where officers can stop and frisk a person if there is reasonable suspicion that a crime has or will be committed and they are armed.

