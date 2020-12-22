ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester police officer was shot Tuesday in the upper body and rushed to the hospital by a partner, according to police.

Capt. Mark Mura of the Rochester Police Department told reporters the incident occurred around 8 a.m. in the city’s west side.

The officer was responding to a call of a man with a gun trying to make entry into a home.

“When the officer arrived, immediately upon his arrival he was fired at by a suspect [and was] struck at least one time in the upper body,” Mura said.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot while the injured officer was rushed to a local hospital by another officer, he added.

Mura did not identify the officer but said he has served about 15 years on the job and is “currently stable and in good condition.”

Sources told WHAM that the officer was struck in the neck. Details about the shooting were not immediately clear.

NOW: Rochester Police are surrounding area of Hague Street, state police helicopter is circling overhead. Sources confirm to @13wham an RPD officer was shot in the neck & is headed into surgery now. Vitals are good and expected to be okay. pic.twitter.com/kgIKbWqt5H — Kris Betts (@KrisB_13WHAM) December 22, 2020

Mura says the suspect fired multiple times and there were no other reports of injuries.

The gunman has not yet been identified or located, but investigators are currently questioning a few people, Mura added.