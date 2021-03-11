Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW YORK — Four Rikers Island staff members, including a captain and an assistant deputy warden, were suspended after an inmate facing a murder charge was mistakenly released, sources said Thursday.

The discipline was delivered as the NYPD’s fugitive task force hunted for Christopher Buggs, 26, who was released on a clerical error on Tuesday, Law Officer reported.

Assistant Deputy Warden Kevin Roulston was a supervisor at the time of the inmate’s release and was among the employees who were suspended, according to an official jail document obtained by the New York Post.

Additional names, job classifications, and length of suspensions were not provided.

Buggs, who is considered armed and dangerous, was marked as having “time served” and released from the jail despite a pending second-degree murder charge for a 2018 killing at a Brooklyn deli.

Buggs’s release happened after he was hit with a contempt charge for telling a judge: “Suck my d–k.”