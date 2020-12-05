CHICAGO — A retired lieutenant of the Chicago Fire Department was shot and killed during a carjacking Thursday afternoon in Chicago’s Beverly Woods neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, Dwain Williams, 65, was on the street just after 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 118th Street when a group of four suspects walked up and tried to forcefully take his vehicle, NBC Chicago reported. One of the group members showed a handgun before opening fire on Williams, shooting him in the abdomen, police said.

Williams also produced a handgun and returned fire at the group of marauders, according to police. He was transported from the scene to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams was the rock of his family, his wife, Karen Williams, said Friday, less than 24 hours after his death.

At a press conference, Karen Williams described her husband as a firm believer in God and a great father who gave all to his children, according to local reports. He retired from the fire department two years ago.

“Dwain would give his all to anyone in need,” she said. “Dwain was loving, respectful, and honorable, a model citizen, who tried to lead others in the right direction.”

The retired lieutenant was transferred from the hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Thursday night with an escort by members of the Chicago fire and police departments.

Sadly I report the death of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams. Who was shot during an apparent vehicle hijacking this afternoon. He retired from the job about 2 years ago at the age of 63. Our hearts are heavy tonight. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/Ze7jrifKoD — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 4, 2020

Dwain Williams joined the department in 1992, and his last assignment was with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, according to fire officials, NBC reported.

“Everyone at OEMC is deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Dwain Williams and we send our sincere condolences to his family and the Chicago Fire Department. He was a fixture at the OEMC in the Operations Center and was a considered dear friend by many of us. Those who knew him thought the world of him. His contributions to the OEMC, the Fire Department and the City of Chicago will not be forgotten,” OEMC said in a statement.

The status of the investigation was not disclosed.