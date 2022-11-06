Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Crime Watch Minneapolis obtained a disturbing video showing two young men carjack a woman in Minneapolis Friday evening.

The surveillance video shows the two suspects approach the woman as she retrieves something from the backseat of her silver Toyota Camry. The victim attempts to walk away, but one of the suspects snatches the keys from her hand while the other restrains her.

One of the suspects then enters the vehicle and begins to drive away as the victim holds onto the door handle.

Crime Watch reports the incident took place around 4:45 p.m. Friday evening on the 1600 block of Elliot Avenue.

Two males strong armed the female's keys and took her 2017 Camry.

There have been 463 carjackings so far this year in Minneapolis, down slightly from the 470 reported at the same time last year.

