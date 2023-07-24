Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A vehicle reportedly taken in a carjacking crashed through a dead-end barrier on a San Francisco street, plummeted over a steep embankment through shrubbery and trees before landing on its roof on the road below. Soon after, people inside the car scurried away, KTVU FOX 2 reported.

Videos posted on social media show the car driving through a barrier on Cumberland Street about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, flipping through the air and crushing a tree before it fell to the road below in the area of Sanchez Street and 19th Street.

Bystanders rushed to assist those inside the inverted automobile. It appeared at least four occupants exited the vehicle before they all suddenly fled back up the Sanchez Street stairs.

Officials with the San Francisco Fire Department said witnesses told first responders that “all the occupants fled the scene.”

The vehicle was taken in a carjacking, witnesses told FOX 2. One person said the apparent exhibition of stupidity, “looked like a scene out of ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’”

Another witness told KGO-TV that the occupants made specific comments about fleeing within a certain period of time.

“One phrase that I still remember was like, ‘We got three minutes. We need to run!’ Bunch of stuff came out of the car,” a witness named Giorgi told the outlet. “I saw, I think, two Tasers and then the cops in the end. They also found a gun.” The San Francisco Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers have not yet to located the occupants of the vehicle and did not specify what crimes were under investigation.