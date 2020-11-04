MINNEAPOLIS — A group of protesters set off fireworks and spray-painted business storefronts in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of 14 people, police said.

A few dozen protesters marched through the city’s Uptown neighborhood, lighting fireworks and carrying a banner that read “America is Over” as presidential election results started to come in.

The protesters also blocked traffic, spray-painted storefronts, and threw traffic signs and debris into the streets, police told Fox News in a statement.