LOS ANGELES — At least one person was taken to a hospital Thursday night after multiple vehicles reportedly drove through a mob of Breonna Taylor demonstrators in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Videos posted on social media showed a large group of people walking down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood around 9 p.m., to protest the Kentucky grand jury’s recent decision on the March shooting death of Taylor

Chants of “F— these racist a– police!” turned to screams when a blue pickup truck — driving against the flow of demonstrators — struck at least one sign-holding person, who fell backward onto the street, KCAL reported.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

A rioter was hit by a truck earlier tonight in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/WTLsKH7uYF — Austin Frisch (@Austin_Zone) September 25, 2020

Fire crews responded to the scene and transported the protester to a local hospital, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

A separate video appeared to show people converging on the vehicle before the incident.