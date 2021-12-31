Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors filed a motion Thursday asking a court to dismiss charges against the two correctional officers who were on duty the night that Jeffery Epstein reportedly killed himself inside his cell.

Correctional Officers Michael Thomas and Tova Noel were on duty the night Epstein allegedly took his own life in August 2019. They admitted to falsifying records to cover their tails, Fox News reported.

However, the two made a deal with federal prosecutors to avoid jail time. They “admitted that they ‘willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds’” in the housing unit where Epstein was being held.

According to Reuters, the correctional officers complied with six-month deferred prosecution agreements from May. The report said they were accused of sleeping and checking out the internet on the night Epstein died.

Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. Epstein’s cellmate — a hulking ex-cop facing the death penalty on federal murder and drug charges — was transferred out on Aug. 9, the day before Epstein was found unresponsive.

The New York City Medical Examiner ruled Epstein’s death on Aug. 10 a suicide.

Epstein’s gal pal, Ghislaine Maxwell, faces up to 65 years in prison after a Manhattan jury found her guilty this week of five of six counts against her for trafficking teens to be abused by her and the late pedophile.

