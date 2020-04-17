ST. LOUIS – Violent crime continues despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In fact, a shooting in what’s normally a very busy intersection, was caught on camera last week, and charges have not been filed. Now the St. Louis police union wants to know why the person arrested is back out on the streets Wednesday.

According to Jeff Roorda of the St. Louis Police Union, the video makes it clear, the shooter needs to be behind bars. “It’s just too gruesome,” he said.

The video, which was taken from a nearby window, captures the shooting as it occurred on Lindell and Sarah in the Central West End of the city last Friday, KMOV reported.

According to police, two individuals involved in a vehicle collision got into an argument. The faces of the combatants were blurred by the news organization as they featured the video. Nevertheless, you can see the man in blue yelling, then the man on the left pulls out a weapon from his pocket, raises it and fires.

The victim turns and starts running, and still, more shots.

The wounded man was shot in the shoulder, stomach and back, police say. However, he is expected to survive.

“It’s certainly enough to charge the guy,” Roorda said.

Moreover, the union boss said officers are frustrated the shooter was released from custody in the days after the shooting, without charges being filed.

“No one can watch that video and think that guy has to be on the street,” he said.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office sent a statement to KMOV, insinuating the issue isn’t as clear as it may seem on film.

“The police brought the case citing self-defense. We have requested further evidence and will evaluate whether or not to issue charges once we have all the information. It is unfortunate that the police union has inserted themselves in this case when all the facts are not known,” the statement said.

Nevertheless, Roorda refutes the claim police cited self-defense.

He says the prosecutor’s office could have charged the shooter already.

“The officers did a thorough investigation and it’s not just the video, it’s the totality of the investigation,” Roorda said.

