In a lawsuit filed this month, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Col. Lawrence O’ Toole claims that he was not named police chief because he is white.

The lawsuit references the police shooting involving Jason Stockley, that was found not guilty of murder in 2017 while O’Toole was acting police commissioner.

The verdict set off protests in the city.

O’ Toole claims in the lawsuit that Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told him “if Stockley didn’t happen you would be the police chief.”