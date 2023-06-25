A police department in The Villa Rica (GA) police department apologized after it was discovered that they used photos of a black man on the firing range as targets. The targets were being used in a gun safety class sponsored by the agency.

The outrage began after the department posted on Facebook the training, which included photos that showed white attendees firing at targets, each one with the same image on it: a Black man pointing a gun.

The New York Times reported that the posts gained widespread attention, with hundreds of comments and shares. Some social media users responded with frustration, with one saying that the pictures on the targets should have used “both genders, various races and various ages.”

Villa Rica is a community of nearly 18,500 people about 30 miles west of Atlanta. They did not delete the posts but did remove the photos and a video and apologized in a statement.