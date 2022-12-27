Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Hurricane City, Utah – A suspect is dead and a police K-9 was critically wounded in a shooting incident on Monday, according to officials with the Hurricane Police Department said.

In a news release early Tuesday, police said they responded to the Hurricane Cemetery at 7:22 p.m. Monday after a man said he was being threatened. When police arrived, the man began yelling at them in Spanish and “drove his car at the officers,” before fleeing in his vehicle.

Officers pursued the man, but ended the chase after less than a minute due to safety concerns. The suspect was seen shortly after driving “very slowly and erratically” near 700 West and eventually caused a traffic accident, but “the suspect was no longer in the vehicle when officers approached it,” the statement said.

Later Monday night, officers responded to a home near 2460 West and 250 North after a resident said a man in his mid-40s had walked into their home.

After officers entered the home, they shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. During the altercation, a police K-9 was stabbed in the neck and was transported to Las Vegas in critical condition.

No additional details have been given about the suspect or the identity of the person killed.