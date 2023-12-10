Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

If you’ve followed us here at Law Officer, you know that we have a love for the four legged cops and we think you’ll love a new book that tells the tales of these force multipliers. The book is by K9 handler, Blake Cordell and tells Blake’s and his father’s police and police K9 stories.

It gives an almost unheard-of look behind the scenes of a police K9 handler as he works the road, letting you feel and see what he does in his day-to-day life. The stories will make you laugh, feel the adrenaline, and at times the sadness and doubt that police officers face.

Blake works the road in rural Oregon, and his father worked the road in Anchorage, Alaska, in the 80’s and 90’s. Blake’s advanced training in tactics, investigations, and emergency medicine adds a unique tone to the stories, so you can’t expect what will happen next. The variety of the stories leaves you feeling that you need to read “just one more” before you put it down.

In an exclusive interview, Blake told us why he wrote the book, “When I was a kid, I constantly had my nose buried in books. That developed into a dream of someday writing a book of my own…Years ago, I began writing my stories and interviewed my father for his. What finally drove me to publish the book is that the police profession is one I love dearly, as well as the men and women who do it every day. It was important to me that I help counter the negativity about law enforcement with the fact that there are wonderful and caring people behind that badge. I chose the name “Passing the Badge” because my father figuratively passed the badge to me, then I passed it to the new generation with every cop I trained.”

The book description says; From rural Oregon to the frozen streets of Anchorage, ride along with a police K9 handler and live adventures through his eyes. These stories offer an immersive glimpse into the world of policing, inviting you to feel the raw emotions, humor, and adrenaline that pulse through the lives of police officers. Written by a veteran police officer who not only shares his own stories but weaves in the captivating stories of his father, a former K9 handler. “Passing the Badge” is a rare and authentic glimpse behind the scenes, revealing the human behind the uniform.

Reviews for the book are strong, with one reviewer stating, “I have read many police/law enforcement books. This book gives the most in-depth look into the lifestyle, fear, training, and political environment surrounding one member of our law enforcement community I have ever read. I think this book should be required reading for new police officers, their families, and politicians wanting to know more about the work police officers do.”

Blake Cordell started his journey in law enforcement in 2008. In that time, he has served as a Master Police Officer, School Resource Officer, and tactical team Entryman. Blake was selected as a K9 handler in 2018, and found his calling. Blake served in the US Army Reserve as a commissioned officer in the Adjutant General’s Corps, from 2016, to 2023. Blake and Nike still work the road as a patrol team in rural Oregon, catching bad guys.

Available on Amazon and other major retailers. Links to order the book and Blake’s social media, are available through his website at https://blakecordellauthor.com.