Put yourself in the position of a cop whose chief has a penchant for placing politics and public perception before due process and officer well-being. If you’re not certain your department’s leadership would have your back in a justified officer-involved incident, for example, how could you be effective?

Wouldn’t you think twice before exposing yourself to situations that aren’t immediate? Or maybe even hesitate to use necessary force to subdue a perpetrator? When pervading dynamics in a police department are doubt and fear, cops will inevitably become less effective – and as a result, we the citizenry will be less safe.

Good police chiefs set the tone for the department, thus ensuring that cops are able to perform optimally. Without solid leadership, cops flounder and the department becomes a toxic place to work.

Since weak police leadership is such a critical issue, I’m dedicating several issues to the topic. In fact, I already have several interviews lined up for future issues. If you’re a rank-and-file-police officer, police chief, command officer, elected official, or anyone who has thoughts on this topic and would like to be interviewed, I’d love to speak with you. We can chat via phone, Zoom, or depending on where you live, meet in person. We can also work via email if you prefer. And of course, we can keep it confidential at your request. You can reach me at [email protected]

For this first interview, I asked Major Travis Yates, author of The Courageous Police Leader, for his insights. Our interview is presented in Q & A format.