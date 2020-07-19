According to the New York Daily News, The unidentified suspect, who reportedly belonged to the church, walked into the Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia, around 3 p.m. Saturday and stabbed the pastor leading the Bible study.

Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler was present at the study and rushed at the attacker, taking him down.

Breaking: At least four injured after a stabbing at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia. The suspect, who is now in custody, entered the room of a bible study group and stabbed the pastor. All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/1clbHoqsJa — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2020

Multiple reports indicate that a few of the attendees also assisted.

Chief Roessler was injured but it is unknown his condition.

