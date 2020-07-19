A member of a Virginia church went on a rampage Saturday afternoon during a Bible study.
The pastor was stabbed and several other attendees were attacked.
According to the New York Daily News, The unidentified suspect, who reportedly belonged to the church, walked into the Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia, around 3 p.m. Saturday and stabbed the pastor leading the Bible study.
Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler was present at the study and rushed at the attacker, taking him down.
Breaking: At least four injured after a stabbing at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia. The suspect, who is now in custody, entered the room of a bible study group and stabbed the pastor. All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/1clbHoqsJa
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2020
Multiple reports indicate that a few of the attendees also assisted.
Chief Roessler was injured but it is unknown his condition.
Grace Covenant at the right time. Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler, who happened to be there, rushed to take down the man, who was later arrested.
Roessler was injured in the takedown, but his condition is unclear.
Chief Roessler is a 31-year law enforcement veteran who has been in a leadership position with Fairfax County Police since 2010.
KANSAS CITY MEMORIAL VANDALIZED
The incident occurred at the Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia, about 25 miles west of Washington, D.C.
Brett Fuller, another pastor at the Grace Covenant Church and chaplain to Washington, D.C.’s NFL franchise, released a statement following the stabbing.
“Today, in a routine church educational setting, one of our pastors was assaulted by an attendee,” Fuller said. “Two church members came to the pastor’s aid and valiantly risked their own lives to defend him. In the process, one of our members was injured. The pastor and one of the members are being treated at Reston Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The other member involved sustained injuries that did not require medical attention. The assailant was taken into captivity at the scene.”
Said Fuller: “We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening. Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time.”
- Couple On House Arrest After Testing Positive For COVID-19 - July 19, 2020
- Rioters Set Portland Police Association On Fire, Attempt to Lock Officers Inside - July 19, 2020
- Austin Police Association Tells Members To Stop Enforcement - July 19, 2020