WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita Police Department received a tip that led to an arrest of the creeper who entered a home and was caught on camera lurking over a sleeping girl, authorities announced Thursday.

The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy who now faces charges, which include aggravated burglary and theft, Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department told KAKE.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 15-year-old girl was awakened around 2:40 a.m. on May 8 by a stranger inside the home.

Aniyah Robinson said once she opened her eyes she felt like she was in a scene from a movie.

“It just scared me because of the fact that somebody was sitting over watching me that I didn’t know,” said Robinson. “It’s just scary.”

“She came in and she was screaming and yelling saying, ‘Mom, somebody is in the house,'” said Aniyah’s mother, Angel.

After being jolted awake, Angel made sure her 2-year old daughter and Aniyah were safe in a room before calling her mother and police for help.

“She says, ‘Hey, Mom, he’s in the house right now.’ I said, ‘right now?'” said Carol Robinson, Angel’s mother and Aniyah’s grandmother. “I said, ‘I’m on the way.’ because I’m not thinking about the weapons or nothing. I was thinking he was going to get a beat down.”

Davidson said the teen entered the home through an unlocked door and stole a tool. Surveillance video showed him roaming the house for several minutes, KAKE.com reported.