SAN ANTONIO – A paralegal working for a U.S. Attorney’s Office in Texas has been accused of helping a Mexican drug cartel smuggle large amounts of cocaine, heroin, and meth into the U.S. by providing sensitive information to drug traffickers.

Jennifer Loya worked at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio since March 2017. According to federal court records, Loya’s sister, Kimberly, is married to Roland Gustamante, an associate to the leader of the Cartel del Noreste.

Loyo is accused of using her access to electronic surveillance information through her job to tip-off Gustamante, her sister, and their associates of various DEA investigations into drug cartel operations in San Antonio, Fox News reported.

The FBI says Israel Fernandez-Vasquez, who was deported from the U.S. in May 2018, is believed to be the “leader of a sophisticated drug trafficking operation” based in Monterrey, Mexico. Moreover, the drug trafficking organization has strong ties to the San Antonio area, according to the criminal complaint.

An investigation uncovered that Gustamente and his associates reportedly transported narcotics through the Southern Texas city before funneling currency back to Fernandez-Vazquez. His wife, Kimberly Loya, also moved the drugs between Mexico and the U.S. using a vehicle registered to her sister.

FBI agents said the vehicle crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at least 21 times from May 2019 to January 2020.

According to the federal investigation, Jennifer Loya is suspected of helping her sister, brother-in-law, and their associates by disclosing sensitive law enforcement information pertaining to active DEA investigations into the activities of drug trafficking operations in San Antonio.

The FBI pinned her as a participant after an arrested suspect said he knew the agent was coming after him and it “appeared the drugs had been moved overnight.”

Furthermore, additional members of the operation told agents that Gustamente was working with someone in the U.S. government who provided him with information pertaining to the investigations.

Jennifer Loya is accused of printing documents related to these investigations while at work, despite not having a reason to do so. Consequently, she is now facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth; obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Kimberly Loya, who was also detained, told law enforcement that her sister warned her of steering clear of Gustamente’s associates as there were investigations against them. Charges against her were not immediately clear, Fox reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio has not released a statement regarding the arrest.