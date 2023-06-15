Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WICHITA, Kan. – The largest police agency in Kansas — Wichita Police Department — has temporarily lowered its standards at a time when it is struggling to recruit officers, an issue that is not sitting well with its line personnel, according to a report.

Wichita’s problems have become commonplace throughout the nation since rioting and police-defaming-defunding movements in the aftermath of George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis have dissuaded young adults from pursuing a law enforcement career.

Despite the Wichita City Council approving funds to recruit more officers, the department has been unable lure a sufficient number of qualified candidates. The police union says lowering entry standards isn’t the answer, The Wichita Eagle reported.

At issue is an aptitude test given to entry level applicants. It was recently eliminated by the department after consultation with new Human Resources Director Jason Hood.

However, the change remained under wraps until the city released a dashboard tracking its progress on a list of changes recommended by national police consultant firm Jensen Hughes.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Lt. Aaron Moses initially denied the test had been removed. Nevertheless, he had to adjust his statement, saying, a new test is being developed but did not specify a completion date.

Hood later confirmed the test is not being used while the city works to write a new aptitude test.

“The entry test has been eliminated,” Hood said in a written statement. “WPD consulted with HR and determined that the current aptitude test did not adequately assess writing skills. We are working to identify a better writing assessment tool and plan to work with Kansas Workforce Alliance in identifying a better way to evaluate the writing skills of our applicants.”

The “dumbing-down” process has been in progress in many large organizations nationwide due to mass shortages and an insufficient number of applicants. Simply put, the hostile attitudes toward the institution of law enforcement by the post-George Floyd culture, not to mention rogue George Soros-funded prosecutors, have made the profession unappealing to far too many qualified candidates.

The Jensen Hughes report, released in March, described the culture of the Wichita Police Department as “unhealthy, and at times toxic,” according to The Wichita Eagle.

Officers surveyed by the national police consulting firm described the Wichita Police Department as “broken,” “dysfunctional” and “horrible.”

Most cops prefer working with fewer, yet competent officers, than relying upon marginal individuals simply to fill vacancies.

“Quite frankly, incapable personnel in patrol will create more problems than a lack of manpower,” one officer familiar with the situation told Law Officer. “Incompetent cops will get people killed.”

