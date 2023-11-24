Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WICHITA, Kan. – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas suffered the tremendous loss of a K9 to a violent line-of-duty death last week.

On Thursday, November 16, K9 Bane was strangled to death while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect on White Oak Drive near East Cherry Creek Drive in Wichita.

The Officer Down Memorial Page provided the following details in memory of K9 Bane:

“A man wanted on warrants for robbery and domestic violence fled from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office into a storm drain at 11:00 a.m. K9 Bane and additional K9s were called to apprehend the suspect. While in the storm drain, the suspect strangled K9 Bane. Despite 40 minutes of resuscitation attempts, K9 Bane was unable to be revived.

“The suspect is in custody and was charged with inflicting harm, disability, or death to a dog; two counts of aggravated assault of an officer; battery of an officer; obstruction; aggravated robbery; domestic battery; intimidation of a witness or victim; and failure to appear.

“K9 Bane had served with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for over a year and previously served with the Wichita Police Department. While serving with the Wichita Police Department, his handler was also the handler for K9 Rooster, who was killed in the line of duty on March 18, 2017.”

